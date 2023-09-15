Nitro neighbors assist in putting out garage fire

NITRO, W.Va. — With the help of some neighbors who sprung into action, damage from a fire that started in a garage at a residence in Nitro was limited.

Before fire crews arrived to a house at 107 Walker St in Nitro Thursday afternoon, Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes said some next-door neighbors saw the fire and began efforts to put out the blaze with water from a garden hose.

“The neighbors in the area were applying water to the scene,” Mathes said. “It was great to see neighbors helping neighbors.”

When firefighters arrived, they didn’t need much time to put out the fire. Chief Mathes said there was minor damage inside the garage.

Mathes said the neighbors, “probably saved the garage with their neighborly act.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.