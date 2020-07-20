Nitro municipal election is Tuesday

NITRO, W.Va. — Tuesday is Election Day in Nitro.

The election was scheduled for June 2 but delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nine city positions are on the ballot this year; Mayor Dave Casebolt and Recorder Rita Cox are running unopposed, as are Council members Donna Boggs of Ward 1 and Michael Hall of Ward 4.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the five polling locations established within the city:

— Ward 1 (Kanawha County): Women’s Club of Nitro, 2205 2nd Ave.

— Ward 1 (Putnam County): JT’s Truck Accessories, 3002 1st Ave.

— Ward 2: Nitro Elementary School, 1921 19th St.

— Ward 3: Nitro High School, 1300 Park Ave.

— Ward 4: Church of the Nazarene, 1400 Sattes Circle.