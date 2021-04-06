Nitro Mission Team opens up new food pantry

NITRO, W.Va. — The Nitro Mission Team opened its new food pantry in the West Sattes Community Center on Tuesday.

Nitro Mission President Bill Fortune appeared on Tuesday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS and said the location will also soon house the new Nitro Senior Center. The new food pantry is bigger than the previous location and will be able to store more food products, according to officials.

Fortune said there has been a need during COVID-19 pandemic but they have been able to meet it.

“We have not missed a beat during COVID-19. We have been open all the time through the pandemic, maintaining services like we always did,” he said.

The number for the food pantry is 304-881-2015. A community food giveaway occurs every Tuesday at the pantry from 9 to 11 a.m.