Nitro Mission Team donate Christmas toys to over 200 children

Nitro Mission Team held a toy giveaway on Friday.

NITRO, W.Va. — The Nitro Mission Team continued its giving ways on Friday with the help of many community members for a Christmas toy drive.

The team held a Community Wide Christmas and Toy Giveaway at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 20th St., in Nitro.

Bill Fortune, the Director of Nitro Mission team said organization handles around 300 families a year. He said they have seen around a 30 to 40% rise in the weekly food giveaways this year compared to last year.

On Friday, Fortune said around 200 children will receive gifts out of the event. Around 15 churches in the area have participated and take several children, according to Fortune. He added individuals also can donate and companies have sent checks to take care of multiple children.

“We have a total of 210 children. Each child will receive three nice toy gifts out of the generosity of the people out here in the community,” Fortune said.

“It’s something we work on all year to make a better Christmas season for our citizens in the town of Nitro.”