Nitro Mission Team conducts annual Christmas giveaway

NITRO, W.Va. — More than 300 families picked up food and Christmas presents Friday at the annual Nitro Mission Team giveaway event.

“This is our Christian calling,” longtime mission team director Bill Fortune said. “We all have a calling of some type or the other and I move food back and forth.”

Fortune and his wife began the efforts about 15 years ago. He said it’s built on good work done in Nitro in the 40 years before.

Fortune said he enjoys families come through the line.

“Remember when you were a kid and you got that shiny new bicycle under the tree or you got that Red Rider gun–this is the same feeling,” Fortune said.

Fortune said it’s also a good time for team members.

“It’s the making of fellowship. We work together to see what we’re out here for. It makes you have that fuzzy, good feeling,” Fortune said.