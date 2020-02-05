Nitro man sentenced to life for 2018 fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Nitro man will spend life behind bars for an August 2018 fatal shooting.

Jauan Chic, 30, was convicted of first-degree murder in December for the death of 27-year-old Andre Leonard.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit also sentenced Chic to 13 years in prison on related gun charges.

Assistant prosecutor Debra Rusnak said authorities still do not know a motive for Chic shooting Leonard.

“There was some indication that maybe they had words in the past,” she said. “There was no evidence that there was any real true motive here. They weren’t strangers, we can say that.”

A jury in December determined Chic would not be eligible for parole.