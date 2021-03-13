Nitro man killed in Berkeley County

INWOOD, W.Va. — State police say three men are in custody in connection with a deadly shooting in Berkeley County.

In a Friday news release, troopers said the shooting occurred in Inwood Thursday afternoon. They found Ryan Thompson, 32, of Nitro, dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside a residence at 106 Patrick’s Court.

They arrested three suspects over the next few hours. Named in various charges are Zachary Allen Jackson, Phillip T. Ruppenthal and Dylan T. Hite. Authorities said they were all fleeing the scene of the shooting.

Police found cash and marijuana at the scene of the shooting.