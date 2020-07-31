Nitro leaders take oath of office

NITRO, W.Va. — Those chosen by voters in last week’s Nitro municipal election were sworn-in during ceremonies Thursday night at city hall.

New council-at-large member Emily Barr said she moved back to Nitro to serve her city and help provide opportunities for children.

“We’re a small community and there’s a lot of potential for the youth to do things. I just want my kids to know there are things for them to do as well,” Barr said.

Nitro’s leadership, like other municipalities across the region, continue to face the challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Barr said the city will do its best.

“We will move forward as we can. We’ll have to find ways to be involved in the community while being cautious with COVID-19,” Barr said.

Cynthia McGill (Ward 2) and Joe Murphy (Ward 3) were also sworn-in last night along with several others including incumbent Mayor Dave Casebolt.