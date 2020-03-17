Nitro issues state of emergency for coronavirus

NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt on Tuesday declared a citywide state of emergency in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The declaration came two days after Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin approved a similar resolution and shortly after Gov. Jim Justice announced the first positive case of the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Casebolt said preparation for this declaration started five weeks ago.

“We are in outstanding shape to address any problems we have here in Nitro,” he said. “Our concern was if this spread starts to get wide and starts to affect Nitro that we still need to have a continuity of our programs and our services.”

All public access to city buildings is closed, although Casebolt stressed public services like police and fire responses will continue as scheduled. The city has also canceled public meetings, with Casebolt saying the city council will not meet for the next month.

“I do agree with what President Trump said that we do need to keep it to 10 people or less. Obviously, when you have a city council meeting, you have way more than that,” he said.

Justice announced Tuesday the end to inside services at restaurants, bars and casinos. Mardi Gras Casino is located in Cross Lanes, and nearby Nitro receives revenue from the casino.

Casebolt said while the city will be negatively affected by the decision, Justice made the right decision.

“I believe we have to do everything we can to minimize this outbreak,” Casebolt said.

Mardi Gras Casino will close its venue beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday until further notice. The hotel will remain open until noon Wednesday.

“We will be communicating as quickly as possible with our employees to assist them during this period. We thank them for their ongoing diligence and ability to adapt in a very fluid and unprecedented circumstance,” the casino said in a statement.