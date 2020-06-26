Nitro High makes quick work of graduation ceremony

NITRO, W.Va. — Members of the Nitro High School Class of 2020 must have had somewhere to go. Their commencement ceremony Friday morning at Laidley Field took less than an hour.

Principal Jason Redmond delivered the commencement address and then he handed each graduate their diploma when their name was called.

Redmond said the COVID-19 pandemic made it appear at times the ceremony would never happen.

“I’ve lost count of how many changes or outright cancellations have taken taken place for this ceremony but you and you’re families have never quit,” Redmond said.

School system officials and Kanawha County’s eight high school principals ultimately decided to hold all of the ceremonies outside at Laidley Field. Each has gone on without much of a problem this week.

Redmond said the Class of 2020 has grit.

“In a world that accepts giving up and taking the easy way out, I think each of you can look back and find a teacher that has pushed you during the hard times to achieve your goals,” Redmond said.

South Charleston High School will host the final commencement ceremony Friday night beginning at 7 o’clock.