Nitro High has plans to turn City Park field into new home for girls softball

NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro City Council has given Nitro High School permission to renovate the old Moose Field at Nitro City Park to make it a new girls softball field for Nitro High.

Nitro High School Principal Jason Redman appeared before council last week seeking permission to make the renovations.

“This is an excellent location. Upgrades need to be made but it’s an excellent location so we’ve hashed out a plan,” Redman said.

School officials have been looking at ways for the past five years to make the current girls softball field adjacent to the school better. Redman said it just has too many limitations including no way to collect admission. He said the Moose Field provides much more room and will help the school bring the girls softball facilities up to par with baseball.

The school has $30,000 to get started on the renovations.

“We’re going to go down this list and as long as we’ve got the money we’re going to do it and when we run out of money we’ll wait until next year and raise more money.” Redman said.

The plans include building a new home dugout and softball locker room.

“We feel that since we’ll be doing most of the work we can get to building the home dugout and softball locker room this year as long as we can shovels in the ground and get moving as soon as possible,” Redman said.

Nitro Little League will be allowed to use the field when the high schools aren’t using it, Redman said.

Nitro Council voted unanimously to allow the project to start.

.