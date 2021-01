CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt presided over the swearing in of a new police officer during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Patrolman Anthony Creighton is working with the department’s field training program after recently graduating from the Police Academy.

Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt noted a second officer will be sworn in at the council’s Jan. 19 meeting. Casebolt said the officer wanted his family to be in attendance.