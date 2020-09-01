Nitro Food Pantry set for another giveaway event

NITRO, W.Va. — The Nitro Mission Team’s Food Pantry will be giving away food once again on Wednesday following a large crowd at its last event.

The Community-Wide Food Giveaway will be held in the city of Nitro’s Public Library’s parking lot in Nitro from 11 a.m. to noon.

Bill Fortune with the pantry appeared on Tuesday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS and said they served around 250 people in the one hour of the August event and gave food until it ran out.

Fortune expects just as big of a crowd to receive the 15-pound boxes because the pandemic has impacted the community.

“It’s hit hard in our corner of the world here. We have a lot of hard-working people here that live payday to payday,” he said.

Fortune said the process is easy and safe with social distancing taking place.

“We need our volunteers to remain safe so we ask people to have a mask on within their car. We ask people to drive up, open the trunk or back door and we put the food in there,” he said.