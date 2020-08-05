Nitro food drive serves hundreds

NITRO, W.Va. — Hundreds of vehicles lined the parking lot at Nitro High School on Wednesday for food.

The Nitro Mission Team’s Food Pantry put on the Community Food Giveaway from 11 a.m. to Noon to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are called to help the needy and the hungry,” Bill Fortune, director of the pantry said.

“We are always going to have these people so we need to step up the plate, especially in a time of dire need that we are in right now.”

Over 200 cars came through the line during the one-hour period, according to reports. The Mission Team plans to do such a giveaway open to the public every Wednesday.

“We’ve got needy folks that may not want to come into the food pantries, working people that are short at this time of the COVID pandemic,” Fortune said.