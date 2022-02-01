Nitro firefighters participate in ice water training

NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro and Institute firefighters took part in an ice water training session Monday at Ridenour Lake.

The session provided firefighters with an opportunity to understand what to do in situations where people fall into the water as well as how to ensure a successful rescue and safe operation.

“It’s a very realistic situation. There could be kids out here on the ice playing, or it could be adults out here fishing,” Nitro Fire Department Training Office Thomas Robinson said. “We’re preparing for any situation we could be in.”

Robinson noted the realism of the session, noting its importance in ensuring firefighters are trained for rescues.

“This is specialized training. Not everybody has the proper equipment for it,” he said.