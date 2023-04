NITRO, W.Va. — Fire crews make quick work of a fire in Nitro.

The blaze came up in a field near Nitro Marketplace between FedEx and Buffalo Wild Wings sometime before 3 p.m.

Crews extinguished the fire rather quickly. It covered about three acres.

Don Carnes Blvd had been closed and was used for firefighting equipment only.

There’s no information about how the fire started and there’s been no injuries or damage reported.