Nitro FD to take advantage of new equipment

NITRO, W.Va. — The fire department has some new equipment that it will use to detect various gas leaks. The purchase of the equipment was made possible by a $10,000 grant from Walmart.

“A lot of times the cities don’t have the money to front $10,000 in a budget so therefore we reach out to the community,” Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes said. “Walmart stepped up. Without them, we wouldn’t have what we have right now.”

The department purchased several gas monitors, a docking stations and charging ports for each fire truck and a calibration system.

Mathes said the department answers a number of suspicious odor calls during any particular year.

“We’ll be able to turn the monitor on and go into the suspected area of concern and we’ll monitor the alarms to see if there’s anything there and if there is we’ll take proper action,” Mathes said.