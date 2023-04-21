Nitro Elementary students learn the value of recycling

NITRO, W.Va. — Students at Nitro Elementary learning about the importance of recycling ahead of Earth Day 2023.

The students have collected paper for recycling the past three weeks. At a Friday assembly they learned the kindergarten class had brought the most in, winning the competition.

Fifth Grade Teacher Tia Shafer says kids in all grade levels got into it.

“Throughout the whole three weeks I would hear students encouraging their friends to bring paper from home so their classrooms would fill up their bins as early as possible,” Shafer said.

Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt was on hand Friday to present a certificate to the kindergarten teacher.

Shafer said these are valuable lessons.

“I think that recycling is going to be the biggest part of improving our future when it comes to preserving our earth and maintaining its health,” Shafer said.

The school’s 350 students were also given an educational coloring book.

The recycling competition was done in conjunction with the City of Nitro.