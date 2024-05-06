Nitro Elementary counselor recognized as KCS Counselor of the Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education has recognized Trinity Resler as the 2024 KCS Counselor of the Year.

Resler is about to complete her first year as counselor at Nitro Elementary. She previously served as counselor for five years at St. Albans High School.

“I’m in shock,” said Resler after being honored Monday. “If I am any good, it’s a reflection of all the great people I work with.”

Resler started with Kanawha County Schools fourteen years ago as a classroom support aide.

“With a heart full of passion and a spirit of resilience, Trinity climbed the ranks, earning the respect and admiration of her peers along the way,” said Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools Dr. Tom Williams.

Williams went on to say that Resler has set herself apart over the years as a down-to-earth individual in the school system who cares about all who are around.

“What truly sets her apart is her genuine kindness,” he said. “Despite her accolades, she remains refreshingly humble.”