NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro’s municipal election will be held July 21, a two-week shift from a previously rescheduled date.

The Nitro City Council agreed earlier this month to move the election from June 2 to July 7 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Early voting is scheduled for July 8 through July 18 at Nitro City Hall. Voting can happen between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The option to absentee vote will be available.