Nitro discusses plans to fix flooding in Brookhaven subdivision.

NITRO, W.Va. — Mayor Dave Casebolt and Nitro City Council members spent most of their meeting time Tuesday evening discussing continued flooding issues in areas of the city, specifically on Brookhaven Drive, and possible solutions for it.

The city has looked into installing a stormwater retention system within the Brookhaven subdivision.

Funding from the federal infrastructure initiative was applied for by the city and was approved for a second round of earmarks. That second round of earmarks won’t be heard until the fall.

Council member Andy Shamblin, who wrote a letter seeking support for the project, said the project would cost an estimated $535,000. Of that cost, the council said federal funding would cover 80% of the $535,000.

If approved to receive the money, Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt expects the project to last around 2 months.

New River Engineering has been tasked by the city to help with a potential project to address the flooding.

Brookhaven Drive has suffered through significant flooding issues for many years.