Nitro council approves park improvements

NITRO, W.Va. — The Nitro City Council has approved projects to improve Nitro City Park.

Councilmembers voted Tuesday on bids related to installing drainage and artificial turf, as well as paving the park’s parking lot.

Jimmy Tribble submitted the lone bid to install 25,000 square feet of turf, which will cover the park’s Little League and Senior League fields. The bid was worth $200,000.

“I would say if the water’s good, he could have it done in about six weeks,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said.

The council also agreed on a contract for paving the gravel area near Plant Road. Casebolt noted the original bid was close to $300,000, but the approved bid is $126,812.