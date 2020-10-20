Nitro council approves new police chief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Nitro is getting a new police chief.

Mayor Dave Casebolt on Tuesday appointed Maj. Chris Fleming to succeed current Chief Bobby Eggleton starting Dec. 18. Eggleton is leaving the police department to become Putnam County sheriff, in which the tenure begins Jan. 1.

The Nitro City Council approved the appointment.

Fleming, a St. Albans native, has been with the Nitro Police Department for more than 18 years. He said it is important for the police department to be part of the community outside of typical police duties.

“Nitro is a smaller town. It has a good-sized police department, but it’s important for all members of the department to be involved with the community as much as possible,” he said.

Fleming also described Eggleton as “a hard act to follow.”

“Hopefully, we’ll stay on the same track that we’re on now, and I’ll do the best I can,” he added.