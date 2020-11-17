Nitro council approves grant application for pool improvements

NITRO, W.Va. — The Nitro City Council on Tuesday agreed to apply for a grant for improvements to the city pool.

The money, from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, would go toward adding a splash pad at the pool as well as purchasing exercise equipment for the new pool house, which is under construction.

The city will be responsible for matching what the federal government provides; the city would provide $105,000 of the $210,000 grant. The splash pad will cost around $160,000 while the remaining funds will be used for buying exercise equipment.

Mayor Dave Casebolt noted the city also has to address multiple issues with the pool, including water runoff.

“We’re not going to have a bathhouse built by the time the pool is supposed to open next year,” he said. “We might be in the construction phase of it, but it won’t be finished.”

City officials are aiming to submit the grant application by the end of the month.