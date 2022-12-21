Nitro Council agrees to increase sewer rates by 10%

NITRO, W.Va. — City Council voted Tuesday night to raise sewer rates by 10%.

The move followed a request by the Nitro Sanitary Board in connection with improvements that need to be made to the system.

Council was originally considering a 25% increase at an earlier meeting but agreed to lower it.

Nitro resident Terry Powers, who spoke at an earlier meeting, thanked council Tuesday night.

“I want to thank you guys for taking one for the team and reconsidering the 25% increase and making it a little easier on the folks that are struggling already,” Powers said.

Mayor Dave Casebolt cautioned those at the meeting that the repairs will have to be financed by future increases.

“We’re kicking the can down the road. This is a 10% increase this year but we’ll be right back up against it next year,” Casebolt said.

The increase takes effect in early February.