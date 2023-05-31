Nitro City pool now open to guests

NITRO, W.Va. — Following a minor delay, the wait is now over for the opening of the new Nitro City pool.

Just one extension of the new $5.3 million Athletic Complex coming to Nitro, a portion of the pool was unveiled Wednesday morning.

While the pool was supposed to open in time for Memorial Day, the city had to postpone the opening due to an unforeseen issue, but now it’s ready for use and many came out to welcome its arrival Wednesday.

Nitro Parks and Recreation Director, Matthew Lawrence said after months of waiting, he’s glad to finally see it open.

“It’s a relief, it really is, it’s exciting this day has finally come, it has been a long 8 months but just that it’s finally here, it’s exciting,” he said.

Nitro city leaders continued with the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the complex Friday, which not only includes the pool, but a splash pad, four tennis courts, nine pickleball courts, and a welcome center.

The athletic complex is part of the city park complex overall, which features various little league fields and a playground.

While the city is still waiting on the slides to come in for the pool after a supply chain delay, Lawrence said they will be in very soon.

He said the complex stands the chance of catching the interest of a lot of new faces to the area.

“I think it will help bring people to the city to figure out what there is to offer here, and I’m just excited that something like this is finally open for the public use,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence said the pickleball courts are expected to be complete within the next three to four weeks, and the tennis courts will be open in the next week or so.

“It’s great to finally give something back to the community that has been much needed, and it’s going to be a fun, busy summer but looking forward to it,” Lawrence said.

The pool is now open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.