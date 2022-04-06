Nitro City Council moves forward with recreation bond ordinance

NITRO, W.Va. — The Nitro City Council moved forward on Tuesday its proposed bond ordinance regarding upgrades to the city’s pool and sports complex.

Council members approved the related ordinance on first reading. The $6.5 million plan includes replacing the city’s pool and pool house, constructing new tennis and pickleball courts, installing a roof enclosure for the tennis courts, and building a skatepark, new ball field, splash pad and related materials.

The bond also involves acquiring a new ladder truck.

Mayor Dave Casebolt told the council the project involves several changes to make maintaining the pool and related amenities easier for the city.

“We had the pump house in the back and there was no way to access it,” he said. “If you’re looking at the bathhouse, it’ll be to the far left over there.”

The pool’s slides will also be separated to reduce the risk of people hitting children.

The bond will be supported by the city’s one-cent sale tax.

The city council will further consider the matter at its April 19 meeting.