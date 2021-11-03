Nitro City Council hires firm for assisting long-term fire department plan

NITRO, W.Va. — The Nitro City Council has approved hiring a fire department consultant firm for assisting officials with a long-term plan for the city’s fire services.

Councilmembers on Tuesday voted to hire Strategic Fire Service Consulting for $20,655 to assist with developing a 20-year plan for the Nitro Fire Department.

According to Councilmember at-large Andy Shamblin, the fire department wants a plan including several goals and analyzing the department’s current state and future needs. Fire Chief Casey Mathes requested the plan.

“If you think about what we’ve done as a city, we’ve developed a lot of plans for just about everything,” he said. “One thing I’ll say about Casey is that he and I don’t agree on everything all the time, but the passion that he has for the fire department is enviable. He’s very passionate about it and is committed to it, and I think we should try to support him with this.”

Strategic Fire Service Consulting would meet with city officials in-person to determine how the fire department can improve. Shamblin noted this approach and the cost compared to a second firm made selecting Strategic Fire Service Consulting an easy decision.