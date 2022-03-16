Nitro City Council approves resolution, aid for Ukraine

NITRO, W.Va. — The Nitro City Council approved Tuesday a resolution supporting the people of Ukraine in addition to humanitarian aid.

The resolution is a response to Russia’s ongoing attack against Ukraine. The United States has placed sanctions on the country, President Vladimir Putin and top leaders amid the military operations.

Councilmembers agreed to send $6,373 to Doctors Without Borders, an organization that provides medical care to areas impacted by military conflict and natural disasters.

“One dollar for every citizen in Nitro,” Councilmember at-large Andy Shamblin said.

“I think it’s a very appropriate contribution amount,” he added. “I think we all sympathize with the fact that the Ukrainians are all fighting and dying for their freedom.”

According to Doctors Without Borders, its response to the military operation has included delivering medical supplies, providing training to hospitals and helping medical teams prepare for possible future actions.