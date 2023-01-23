Nitro begins to attract tournaments for new sports complex

NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt says athletes are already expressing interest in competing at a new sports complex that is scheduled to open in June.

“We’re already attracting tournaments. We expect those courts to be finished by mid-June and we already have a large tournament planned for late July,” Casebolt said on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.

Construction got underway on the $6 million facility in Aug. 2022.

The work includes a new pool, improvements to the city park and brand new tennis and pickle ball courts.

“The new pool is about 660 square feet larger than our previous pool. It will include a splash pad, a welcome center, a pub house,” Casebolt said.

Casebolt said he’s particularly excited about their new state-of-the art pickle ball courts.

“Nitro will be the first in the state to have pickle ball courts,” he said.

Nitro City Council recently voted to allocate funds to cover the completion of the pickle ball courts.

Pray Construction is doing the work. The project is being funded by a bond approved by city council members.