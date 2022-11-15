Nitro begins demolishing dilapidated structures

NITRO, W.Va. — The City of Nitro is tearing down more than two dozen dilapidated structures as part of a statewide effort to attract more families and business owners to West Virginia.

The demolition started Tuesday in the city’s downtown and a commercial area on 1st Avenue (Route 35).

“We’ll be tearing down close to 30 structures here in Nitro,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. “What will happen is we will see a lot of new investment in the community.”

The buildings were purchased by the city’s Land Reuse Authority (LRA) board in conjunction with the state Department of Environmental Protection, the state Auditor’s Office and Kanawha County.

State Auditor J.B. McCuskey championed the need for the state to fund the cleanup through the DEP’s REAP program.

“What this shows me is that the people of West Virginia wants to clean up their towns and their communities,” McCuskey said as he looked on at the first buildings to come down.

Nitro received $350,000 towards demolition costs. Loftis and Son, a local demolition company, is handling the project.

A total of $10 million in funds will be distributed across the state to be used for mass demolitions.

Casebolt said although the city values the historical significance of 100 plus year old bungalows, many are need of repairs.

“These structures are dysfunctional and are commercial property with a 10,000 square foot village with 4-5 parking spots. To get these down and to see new investment come in, will just enhance community life for everybody here,” he said.

The goal is to have the dilapidated properties demolished in Nitro by the end of 2023.

“Cleaning up West Virginia and making this place safe, clean and beautiful is one of the most important things we could do to ensure that everyone that already lives here, all of our hardworking tax payers and everyone that’s moving here gets to live in exactly what West Virginia is supposed to be,” McCuskey said.