Nine candidates vie for three seats on Kanawha County Board of Education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nine candidates are vying for three seats on the Kanawha County Board of Education in the May 10 election.

The non-partisan election will set the board’s majority for the next four years as board members elected in the primary would begin serving their terms on July 1.

There are three incumbents in the race — Ryan White in District 1, Becky Jordon in District 2 and Tracy White in District 3. The two Whites have no relation.

Voters are directed to vote for no more than three candidates on the ballot of nine. The maximum eligible to be elected from each district is one from District 1, two from District 2, one from District 3, and two from District 4. That’s because only two people from any one district can serve simultaneously on the board.

In District 1, there is one incumbent, Ric Cavender, whose term isn’t yet up. Same for District 3 with Jim Crawford.

In District 1, candidates include Ryan White and Janet ‘JT’ Thompson. White is a past president of the school board and has been serving on the board for nearly eight years.

He told 580-WCHS that when first elected he promised to look at how the board could upgrade facilities using the access levy and that’s happened in his time. He additionally said he can bring the projects on the schools in the Elk Valley to the finish line with another term.

“People know what I’ve been about on the board. They can trust that I’m going to do things that are right for our children, not anyone else,” White said.

White has two young boys at Piedmont Elementary School. He said it’s important for someone on the board to be a Kanawha County Schools parent.

“They’re the ones that see the schools, they are familiar with how the kids are taught, they know what may need to be worked on in order to be the best school system it can be,” White said.

In District 2, Jordon seeks re-election and Timothy Cavender, Octavia Cordon, Mila Knoll, and Harry Bruner Jr. seek a first term. Jordon has served on the board since 2002 and is the current Board President.

Cordon told 580-WCHS she believes she brings a different perspective to the table as a parent of children in the school system and as an educator. Cordon recently had a daughter graduate from Capital High School and currently has another child at Capital and one at Weberwood Elementary.

“I believe I come to the table as a parent, I can share that parent perspective. I am a certified teacher with a focus on early childhood, so I’ve taught pre-K for five years. I can bring a teacher’s perspective. Also being a part of my community, bringing that perspective,” Cordon said.

Cordon, a North Charleston native and program director at River Valley Child Development Services in Huntington, also believes the board of education should be more transparent. She said there should be an increased platform for parents and staff.

“I believe in transparency. I know as a parent I have shared the frustration with decisions being made and not so much of a unified platform being created for a lot of voices to be included in those decisions,” Cordon said.

Incumbent board member Tracy White is the only candidate in District 3. White, a Cross Lanes native, was elected for her first term on the board in 2018 and was elected in 2020 as the president pro tem.

White said another term would allow her to complete unfinished business that was started prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She told 580-WCHS how she was able to bring local and state resources together for a disability fair for students graduating that have a disability.

She said the fair aligns with her overall views of success for all students.

“Whether you’re in special education, the valedictorian, you’re going to post-graduate school, you go to no school at all, maybe a career-tech school, whatever you’re doing after graduation we should put that out there. Not just always focus on a four-year degree,” White said.

White, who graduated from Nitro High School and had three children who went through Kanawha County Schools, said her record shows she is an advocate for public education.

“I believe in our teachers, staff, and students. I advocate at the state Capitol for public education and I wholeheartedly public education is the best education,” she said.

Rose Lowther-Berman is the lone candidate in District 4.