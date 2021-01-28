Nine apply for open judicial seat following King’s death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nine Kanawha County attorneys have applied to replace the late Kanawha County Circuit Judge Charles King.

Gov. Jim Justice’s office released the list Thursday to 580-WCHS.

The list includes Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Maryclaire Akers, Charleston City Attorney Kevin Baker, Kanawha County Family Court Judge Kenneth Ballard, Judge King’s law clerk Christine Fox along with Charleston area attorneys Samuel Marsh, the brother of state Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, Mark Browning, Travis Griffith, Elizabeth Kravitz and Benjamin Mishoe.

The deadline to apply for the open position was Wednesday. Interviews will take place before the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission on Feb. 11. Gov. Justice will choose King’s replacement.

King,73, died on Dec. 28. He had served as circuit judge since 1988, including as chief judge on multiple occasions.

The seat will be up for election in May 2022.