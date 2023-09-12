Nicholas County sheriff reports fatal crash

MOUNT NEBO, W.Va. — A Beckley man was killed in a wreck on U.S. Route 19 in Nicholas County Sunday afternoon.

A news release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday morning said Corey Amon Moore, 25, was traveling south near Mount Nebo when his car went across the median and struck an northbound car head-on.

Deputies said Moore’s vehicle struck an embankment after the collision. He was pronounced dead at Summersville Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the other vehicle, a North Carolina man, was treated and released.

The wreck happened at 2:40 Sunday afternoon.