Nicholas County authorities report fatal crash

GAULEY BRIDGE, W.Va. — A Fayette County woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Nicholas County late Friday night.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department released information Monday about the deadly crash that took place at around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Twenty Mile Creek Road.

Deputies said Alexandra Miller, 23, of Gauley Bridge, a passenger in the vehicle, died in the crash.

The driver, Kyle Francisco, 38, of Gauley Bridge, is hospitalized.

Deputies said the vehicle veered right, left the roadway and landed on its side in the creek.