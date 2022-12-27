New Winfield police chief ready to go

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The new police chief in Winfield is a familiar figure to those tied to the job.

Jeff Losh retired from the West Virginia State Police with 29 years of service on a Friday, Dec. 16. He was hired as chief the following Monday.

“I guess I need to learn what it means to retire,” he laughed in a conversation with 580WCHS Radio.

Losh was stationed for an extended period of time during his state police tenue in the Winfield detachment. He grew up in Putnam County. Although he was moved around in subsequent years, many of the figures in the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and county courthouse haven’t changed. Losh said there are good people in Putnam County, especially in Winfield, and it made it easier to accept the job.

“I’ve lived in Winfield and the surrounding area all my life. I knew the mayor and I’ve been familiar with the town. I was asked if I would come in and interview for the job and here I am,” Losh explained.

Mayor Randy Barrett reached out to Losh soon after former Chief Ron Arthur, also a former state trooper, left the chief’s position to take a job heading up school security in West Virginia.

Losh said his top priority as he takes the reins will be to shore up manpower on the force.

“Just to try to recruit and find good people, and then keep them retained. That way we can keep the town’s folk of Winfield safe and secure along with those who drive through here,” he said.