New Vandalia Health seeks approval

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two large health care providers in West Virginia have started the process of joining together to form one health care system.

CAMC Health Network and Mon Health System filed their letter of intent for a Certificate of Need Friday with the state Health Care Authority, a CAMC spokesman said.

CAMC and Mon Health announced on March 31 the new health system would be called Vandalia Health.

“Combining the strengths and unique attributes of two established and well-regarded health systems advances the best interests of West Virginia patients and families whose lives and well-being depend upon our services,” CAMC Health President & CEO Dave Ramsey said at the time of the announcement.

Mon Health President & CEO David Goldberg said, “We look forward to working together to expand access to highest quality, affordable care for West Virginians, close to home.”

Each facility in the system will keep their “unique historical identity” under the Vandalia Health umbrella, officials said.

CAMC and Mon Health previously said they anticipated closing the deal as soon as all government and regulatory approvals are granted.