New trial date set in West Side death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged in a March 2020 hit-and-run death in Charleston is scheduled to go on trial in Kanawha County Circuit Court beginning May 16.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster set a new trial date for Che Lark during a Tuesday hearing.

Lark, 46, of Charleston, is charged with fleeing in a vehicle causing death and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Charleston police say they made a traffic stop on Lark on March 6, 2020. They observed a bag of drugs on his lap. The grabbed the drugs and were in the process of arresting Lark when he put the car in drive and took off.

Police allege Lark’s car struck Heather Ross, 35, of Charleston, as she was walking her children to school near Park Drive and Grant Street on Charleston’s West Side. Lark ran after the collision. Ross died a few days later.

The trial has been delayed several times because Lark also faces a federal charge. His trial in that case is scheduled for April 5 in federal court. He’s requested that case be done before facing state charges.

Webster said Tuesday she’s not going to delay the trial for a long period of time.

“I’m only willing to continue this up to a certain point—I’m not going to wait,” Webster said.

There have been a number of motions filed in the case from both prosecutors and Lark’s attorney Chris Madonus. Webster is being asked to make several pretrial rulings.

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Monica Swartz told Webster Tuesday the federal investigation has turned up some DNA evidence from a hat found near the scene of the deadly collision.

“They got DNA (from the hat), so then they did the search warrant, it’s my understanding, for the defendant’s known sample and got a known sample from the defendant and it matched the hat,” Swartz said.

Webster spent a significant amount of time during Tuesday’s hearing discussing the logistics of taking testimony during the trial from a witness who is currently in custody in Ohio.

Lark is currently in federal custody in another state.

A pretrial hearing in the case is scheduled for April 27.