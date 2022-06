CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge set a new trial date for a Charleston man during a status conference Monday.

Brian Dunnigan Jr’s faces drug and gun charges.

Some additional charges were recently filed in the case prompting Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit set a new bond for $5,000. If the bond is posted Dunningan will be placed on home confinement.

The new trial date is set for July 11.