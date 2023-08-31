New trail dedicated in Charleston resident’s memory

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A trail at Charleston’s Cato Park has officially been designated in memory of a former resident.

The City of Charleston partnered up with the Parks and Recreation Department to dedicate trail #3 as the Amanda Trail in honor of the late 25-year-old Amanda Trail of Charleston who passed away July 20, 2020 from the effects of Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

“While I too did not know Amanda I feel like I know her spirit,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said at Thursday’s dedication ceremony. “She shares that with so many of us who have a passion and a love for the outdoors and a passion and a love for people.”

The city council approved the resolution to designate the trail in Trail’s name back in April of this year during a unanimous vote.

Amanda’s parents Linda and Gary Trail also spoke at Thursday’s ceremony. They said their daughter loved the outdoors and hiking on the trails at Cato Park.

Trail was a graduate of Capital High School. She served as a summer lifeguard at Cato as well as worked on the promotions staff for the West Virginia Power baseball team.

Her parents said she never missed an opportunity to do anything, especially when it came to the outdoors.

“We would call her up and say ‘what are you doing honey’ and she’d say ‘I’m out walking in the woods, just trying to clear my head,’ so, she knew the value in that,” Gary Trail said.

Trail’s mother said Thursday’s dedication of the trail in her name was organized by her three friends Shannon Kelsh, Alysa Williams, and Allie Mullins.

“This is an amazing thing that Amanda’s friends have done for her, they named a trail after her for her last name being Trail, and the love that they have shown is just amazing,” said Linda Trail.

Linda said that when Amanda was 6-years-old she had to have most of her leg removed in surgeries due to her illness, but that it never stopped her. She said Amanda’s determination and dedication is what she hopes people will remember most about her when they stop to look at her sign at the entrance of the trail.

“Bone marrow transplant cured her for 16 years so now we’re back into 25 years and she got it back, but she had very little leg, very scarred, it didn’t stop her, they told her she’d never run maybe never walk, but she did all of the things you could do to prove them wrong,” Linda said.

Amanda’s dad said she even ended up running track and joined a boxing team during her time at West Virginia University.

The Amanda Trail is located on the far side of the soccer field at the park.