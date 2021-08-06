New syringe disposal box open in Charleston, days after CDC recommends additional access to clean syringes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending more access to clean syringes in the Kanawha County as HIV cases rise in the county, a new syringe disposal box was opened in Charleston.

Public health group Solutions Oriented Addiction Response (SOAR WV) in collaboration with the Living AIDS Memorial Garden cut the ribbon on the box at the garden on the city’s East End.

As part of the CDC report out on Tuesday, officials noted a “shortage of needle disposal boxes in the community” as they also called for expansion of testing and treatment. The CDC also recommended the city and county “increase the number of discreet, strategically placed needle disposal boxes.”

“It’s been a challenge to find a place in the city where we can put this. We hope this is the first step in seeing more syringe disposal boxes and more expanded services throughout the city,” Stacy Kay, an organizer with SOAR told the media on Friday.

SOAR sponsored the installation of the heavy-duty box, which is made out of galvannealed steel and weighs over 250 pounds, according to a news release.

Kay said there was only one syringe disposal box in the city previous to Friday, located at the Kanawha Charleston Health Department. She said there is always a police vehicle parked near the box which may discourage people who may want to dispose there.

This now doubles the number of syringe disposal boxes in Charleston and Kay said there is a third box in storage. She said that SOAR would be happy to partner with organizations or a municipality to use that box.

Everyone will be welcome to use this box, including people who use drugs, people who are part of community clean-ups, and people who use syringes for diabetes, a news release said.

MetroNews reported on Tuesday that the guidance by the CDC, the state Department of Health and Human Resources and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department stemmed from the agencies finding 63 new intravenous drug-related HIV cases in Kanawha County from January 1, 2019 through May 13, 2021. Before 2019, the average number of such cases in the county was less than five per year.

The report comes amid a new state law that tightens requirements for needle exchange programs.

Carl Maxwell, the President of the Living AIDS Memorial Garden told the media following the event that having the box in the garden’s parking lot matches their mission.

“We are one of 10 memorials or gardens that memorialize people who have died of AIDS or HIV. This gives another opportunity to reACH out to that community and say that we care about you,” he said.

The garden has been in existence in 1998 and was dedicated in 1999.

Several community members were on hand for the ribbon-cutting including Charleston City Councilmember Robert Sheets.