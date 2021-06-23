New study details Yeager Airport’s economic impact

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new study on the economic impact of West Virginia’s airport details Yeager Airport’s importance to West Virginia.

The West Virginia Aeronautics Commission recently released its Aviation Economic Impact Study, which shows Yeager Aiport has a statewide economic impact of $225 million. The airport is also responsible for nearly 3,000 jobs, including 1,900 positions directly related to the airport.

Airport Director Nick Keller said the report reaffirms the airport’s value to West Virginia.

“We’re a large economic engine for the state of West Virginia,” he said. “Our vision for the airport is to become the most important economic engine for the state of West Virginia through advances in aerospace and education.”

According to the study, more than 87,500 visitors traveled through the airport in 2019, in which the people spent more than $33.7 million.

“You may just forget about the airport. It’s up on the hill and you just don’t think about it in your daily life,” Keller said. “When you think this facility is responsible for 3,00 jobs in the community, to me, that puts a different perspective on things and the importance of the facility, whether you fly or not.”

The report notes the aviation industry has a $1.6 billion economic impact in West Virginia.