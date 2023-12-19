New resolution establishes goals on Charleston parks, protecting wildlife

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council passed a resolution during its meeting on Monday that will establish goals for the city

The resolution is described as: “Declaring that the City of Charleston, City Administration, its City Council, its various Boards and Commissions, and the citizens and businesses of the City of Charleston will strive to utilize native plant species, minimize pesticide usage, operate bird-safe buildings, and seek opportunities to protect the habitats of species of the greatest conservation need as designated by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.”

The resolution was approved first by the rules and ordinance committee and then the finance committee before reaching the full council for its approval.

Council member Emmett Pepper said the Land Reuse Agency has a major play in this resolution. He said the agency has plans of buying over 100 parcels of property and turning them into either “redevelopment properties” or “conservation properties.” Some of the parcels that have been purchased are next to existing parks. The resolution also discusses the development of new parks.

“The Land Reuse Agency has a goal of redeveloping properties,” Pepper said.

Council member Pepper said 5% of the land will be set aside for public parks and another 3% of it will be natural landscapes.

The resolution includes goal-oriented language. One goal is for 75% of Charleston residents to live within half a mile of a park. The parks may or may not be owned by the city.

The other major goal is to minimize the impact the city has on wildlife.

“It’s merely, when appropriate, to look for opportunities to minimize the impact that we have as a city government on those issues,” Pepper said.

Council Member Pepper said the resolution is not a binding issue and has no timeframe.