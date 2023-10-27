New mural represents Health Right’s work on West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s a new mural on Charleston’s West Side.

West Virginia Health Right dedicated the mural near its CommUNITY Wellness Center on Central Avenue Friday afternoon.

“It’s basically a vision of ours to have something to capture what we are doing here,” Health Right Chief Executive Officer Angie Settle said.

The mural, created by by local artist Shaheem Chapman, has a unity and diversity theme, according to Settle.

“It’s called Little Sprouts,” Settle said. “We consider what the community wellness center is here and West Virginia Health Right is planting seeds in the community of health and hope and wellness.”

The mural is 2,000 square feet. It took about two years to raise the $25,000 for the mural. There will eventually be a garden beside it.

Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin was on hand for the dedication. She said she’s always impressed with what Health Right is accomplishing in the community.

“The work, the pride, the commitment that you see here today comes from the local level,” Manchin said.