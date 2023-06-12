New recruits officially join on to the Charleston Fire Department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A total of 21 new firefighter recruits became graduates of the Charleston Fire Department Academy Monday.

After completing 17 weeks of intense physical training, they were recognized for their efforts during the ceremony at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and will now move on to serve the public.

Assistant Fire Chief Trevor Dysart said after a series of turnovers and retirements the department has recently faced, the new recruitment comes at an ideal time.

“We’re really excited for them to finish up their training and get out on shift for us, it really helps us out,” he said.

Dysart said the 21 new members have been divided up equally among the eight fire stations.

“We’ll have seven per shift, we have three shifts, 24, 48 hour off-shifts, so yeah, we’re really excited to have them out there to help the guys out on shift, help the community and protect the citizens of Charleston,” added Dysart.

He said while recruitment numbers were not as many as last year’s at a total of 31 new members, it’s more than it was in the year prior to last year that only welcomed in 17 new firefighters.

The firefighters in training completed tasks that are what will be expected in the field, which include Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) duties, Firefighter 1 and 2, hazmat operations, vehicle extrication and operation, and firefighter safety and survival.

Monday’s ceremony consisted of the Chief’s speech before the pinning of the badges onto the new firefighter’s uniforms. This was followed by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin reading off the Mayor’s Oath to the firefighters and presenting this year’s recipient of the Outstanding Recruit Award to Jerad Wolfe of Oak Hill.

“It is an honor but I think the whole class was real deserving, all those guys put in hard work and came a long way,” Wolfe said following the ceremony.

He said after volunteering for several years he wanted to take it full time, and he’s prepared for the duties that await.

“Ready as can be, the guys teaching us, our training officers, they’ve done real well with us,” Wolfe said.

The recruits will now begin station assignments and start serving the community on June 18.