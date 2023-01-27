New professional basketball team to host tryouts

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Grind, a new member of The Basketball League, will have tryouts Saturday.

The tryouts will be held at the Cross Lanes Christian school at 10 a.m.

Grind General Manager Stephanie Casey said this is an opportunity to get seen.

“This is going to be our first round of tryouts, and we are going to Indianapolis next week for the TBL conference; there is a draft there as well, and then we will be coming back here mid-Febuary; we are going to have our final tryouts, and then we will have our camp, so we can get our roster set by Feb. 20,” she said. “The objective is for these guys to get this film, so they can continue or go back overseas or the G-league, but we have some diamonds in the rough; maybe there wasn’t an opportunity; TBL is all about second chances if you didn’t get an opportunity,”

Casey added that WVSU Hall of Famer Wayne Casey would host the tryouts.

“Coach Casey will be there; Wayne Casey is going to be our coach, he’s a Hall of Famer from West Virginia State University, and he’s been around for quite some time in a variety of different leagues, the NBA, CBA and overseas,” she said.

The Grind’s home games will be played at West Virginia State University, and there will be 24 regular season games. The season will kick off on Mar. 19, and their first home game will be on April 1.

You can find more information at www.facebook.com/wvgrind/.

