New principal chosen at Nitro High

NITRO, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education has okayed the hiring of Brian Barth as the principal at Nitro High School.

Barth will replace Jason Redman who is taking over as the county school system’s transportation director.

Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt agreed with the hiring of Barth in a Facebook post Friday morning.

“The hiring is a clear example of the power a community holds when it comes together for one common cause,” Casebolt wrote. “Brian is respected by the students and should continue to follow Jason Redman’s tradition of opening the school up to the community.”