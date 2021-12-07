New playground coming to Charleston’s Celebration Station

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Children on Charleston’s East End will soon have access to a new Celebration Station near Piedmont Elementary School.

The project includes a new space for students and a community playground that Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said will be open to all.

“This playground is going to be built for all children with all abilities,” Goodwin said during a Tuesday news conference surrounded by Piedmont students and staff.

Jackson, a 4th grade student, said conditions at the current playground are poor.

“This playground has been here for a while and it needs some work. Pretty much every kid at Piedmont has gotten at least one splinter from the playground. I know I have,” he said.

Design plans include new swings, climbing equipment, standalone play sets, sensory-sensitive equipment, accessible equipment, seating areas and more.

After adjusting to changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson said it’s something to be excited about.

“It’s been a hard few years for a lot of kids with schools closing and not being able to see friends as much, we need something to look forward to. This new playground is going to be really great for everyone,” he said.

Piedmont Elementary School Principal Ashley James said her some of her students and staff pulled their money together to get the project going.

“The students brought in their pennies, their dollars, their savings accounts, their allowance. The students alone raised over $6,000 last spring,” James said.

Altogether, the school community raised over $110,000.

James said Kanawha County Schools will have law enforcement officers patrolling the area.

“They’re helping provide updated security for the whole area, which is a huge importance for us. We want to keep everybody safe while they’re here playing,” she said.

The project was funded in part by a campaign spearheaded by the Charleston Rotary Club with about $149,000 in donations.

Groundbreaking is expected to take place in Spring 2022.