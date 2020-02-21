New online tool tracking Kanawha County spending running

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Data regarding the Kanawha County Commission’s spending habits and this year’s budget is now readily available online.

The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office launched the website last week. The online tool allows the public to follow county spending and for county officials to review current spending behaviors.

Kanawha County is not the first county to have such tool; according to Auditor J.B. McCuskey, at least 10 other counties have a similar system, including Monongalia County.

“Three years ago when I was elected, we sought to make West Virginia the most transparent state in the United States. Last year, we accomplished that goal, and this is part of that project,” he said.

“What we want is to make sure citizens have access to how their tax dollars are being spent at the city, county and state level.”

The auditor’s office developed the online service at no cost to the county.