New name, logo being discussed for Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ideas for a potential rebranding of Yeager Airport, including a new name and logo, were presented in front of the airport’s Marketing Committee on Wednesday.

Dominique Ranieri, the COO and Assistant Airport Director for Yeager Airport told MetroNews that a rename of the airport has been on the radar for several years, calling it a profile consideration. She said a new name would likely have a geographical location with it.

“It’s a challenge to not have your geographical location in the name of your airport. While we as West Virginians all know who Chuck Yeager is and that he is from this area, people throughout the country might not,” Ranieri told MetroNews.

She added there are no plans to drop Yeager from the name or CRW as the airport code, but there are plans to add International.

Yeager is dedicated to Chuck Yeager, a famed pilot and West Virginia native, who died in January. West Virginia’s largest airport was renamed Yeager Airport in 1985, after opening in 1947 as Kanawha Airport.

Ranieri said during the board meeting that adding International is appropriate with the ongoing construction of a U.S. Customs Building on the facility site. The potential new name and logo could be revealed when the U.S. Customs Building opens, likely in January 2022.

“International automatically makes you have a confidence in the airport. It implies that this is the main place to fly into, which we as having the most commercial service for the state are. Passengers that are coming to our state for the first time, that will let them know this is the place to fly in and out of,” Ranieri said.

Ed Hill, Board Chairman of the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority and Priscilla Haden, the Marketing Committee Chair voiced support for a name change, which could go in front of the full airport board at the end of the month. The pair also liked the idea of getting the general public involved in the process.

Ranieri said as the plan stands now, name options would be narrowed down with the full board deciding on three names. From there, the idea of putting finalist names on social media channels for a vote was introduced. One name discussed was West Virginia Yeager International Airport but nothing was set in stone during the meeting.

The airport plans to work with a graphic designer in the coming months to create new imaging and logos, which may also be voted on by the public. Ranieri said this would give the airport a needed facelift and modernization.

The full board for Yeager Airport has its next meeting March 24.